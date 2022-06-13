VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) +4.5% pre-market after saying on Monday its Australian subsidiary J.A. Martin Electrical was awarded an A$11.7M contract to complete all electrical works for the 204 MWdc Edenvale Solar Farm in Queensland, which the company said represents its largest-ever solar contract for electrical works.

The Edenvale Solar Farm will generate 425K MWh/year of clean energy and avoid the emission of 300K metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the company said.

"Since establishing our solar solutions business in Australia, we have seen revenue grow at a 62% compound annual growth rate since FY 2019," VivoPower (VVPR) Chairman and CEO Kevin Chin said.

VivoPower (VVPR) "suggests market for mining and offroad applications of electrified Toyota LandCruiser and Hilux vehicles is 456K vehicles ($36B annually)," Keith Williams writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.