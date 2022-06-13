Branded Legacy to purchase assets of Kamino Propagation & Research

Jun. 13, 2022 9:25 AM ETBranded Legacy Inc (BLEG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Branded Legacy (OTCQB:BLEG) has originally signed a LOI to acquire Kamino Propagation & Research, on April 6, 2022, since then, both parties have signed an updated LOI to reflect an asset purchase.
  • Kamino is in the business of growing, farming, harvesting, and selling industrial hemp.
  • This would allow Kamino to focus on the growing, farming and harvesting of the industrial hemp while Branded Legacy has the salesforce and network to increase sales.
  • Branded Legacy’s President, Brandon White, stated, “We are positioning ourselves to acquire a significant amount of assets and revenues. Our shareholders are extremely important to us and we are doing everything to add value where we see fit.”
