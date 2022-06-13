SomaLogic inks license deal with OncoHost to develop precision cancer diagnostics

Jun. 13, 2022 9:26 AM ETSomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) on Monday said it had signed a licensing agreement with Israel-based OncoHost for the development of precision cancer diagnostics.
  • As per the agreement, OncoHost will license SLGC’s SomaScan Platform to develop proteomics tests for its PROphet diagnostic system, which analyzes and monitors biological processes in a patient in response to a given cancer therapy.
  • As part of the deal, OncoHost will establish a lab in North Carolina where it will use the SomaScan Assay kits to run protein measurements on patient samples.
  • SLGC stock closed 6.3% lower at $5.04 on Friday.
