Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking which is taking Trump's social media company and app Truth Social public, (DWAC) fell 9.2% in regular trading Monday after disclosing that the SEC is expanding a previously disclosed probe of the company.

The SEC recently issued a new a subpoena that seeks additional documents and information in regards to the combination of Trump Media & Technology Group and DWAC, according to an 8-K filing from Friday. The "order of examination" may delay the effectiveness of the registration statement, which could "materially" delay the business combination.

The newest subpoena comes after DWAC in early December disclosed it received a voluntary information and document request from the SEC, which sought documents relating to meetings of DWAC’s board of directors, policies and procedures relating to its interactions with TMTG. DWAC disclosed in its most recent 10-Q filing in May that it had received a subpoena in relation to the the probe on the business combination.

The disclosure about the regulatory probes came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler requesting that the agency investigate the transaction.

The Warren request followed a New York Times report that Trump's deal with DWAC may have skirted securities laws. The former president began discussing a potential deal with Patrick Orlando, the founder of the Digital World SPAC, at least last March, according to the report, well before DWAC went public in September.