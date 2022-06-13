Revlon (NYSE:REV -11.7%) fell to an all-time low in Monday’s trading as investors fear bankruptcy may be imminent.

A double-digit drop for shares of the New York-based cosmetics retailer on Monday added to an over 50% decline in the prior week after the Wall Street Journal speculated that a Chapter 11 bankruptcy could come as soon as the current week. The potential for default was cited as particularly high due to the nearly $2B in debt coming due in the next two years.

Recent SEC filings reveal the company holds over $3.3B in long term debt, a figure the company has worked diligently to restructure. The firm’s market cap fell below $100M on Monday, showcasing the stark contrast in debt and share price trends.

This trend had previously caused Moody’s to rate Revlon’s (REV) debt as junk and highlighted the possibility of default.

“Moody's views Revlon's investment flexibility as low, and there is uncertainty when the company's operations will meaningfully improve even though the company is aggressively reducing costs,” the ratings agency wrote in January.

Per the WSJ, the company could be running out of flexibility entirely as soon as Friday.

