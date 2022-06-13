Jaguar Health highlights importance of controlling diarrhea in cancer patients
Jun. 13, 2022 9:32 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) on Monday announced publication of Onco'Zine article on the importance of controlling diarrhea in cancer patients.
- The company currently has a drug candidate, crofelemer, in late-stage development for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy.
- The company's Canalevia-CA1 prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs received conditional approval from the FDA on December 21.
- The article highlighted:
- As many as 50% to 100% of cancer patients experience diarrhea.
- As the use of targeted therapies increases, so does the need to better control side effects like diarrhea.
- Limited options are available for controlling diarrhea. Antidiarrheal use is challenging because patients typically use them after experiencing one or more diarrhea episodes. The available medications also cause constipation.
- "Management of cancer treatment-related side effects such as diarrhea is critical in patients - whether the patient is a human or a dog," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's CEO.
- (JAGX) rose 1.2% before the bell.