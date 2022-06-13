Qudian stock slips as Q1 financing income faces big hit

Jun. 13, 2022 9:32 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Fintech concept financial technology future business

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

  • Qudian (NYSE:QD) shares are edging down 1.3% in Monday morning trading after the China-based consumer finance platforms' Q1 earnings disappointed investors, highlighted by a large Y/Y drop in financing income.
  • Nevertheless, "we will continue implementing our share repurchase program," said CEO and Chairman Min Luo.
  • Revenue of RMB201.8M ($31.8M) in Q1 dropped from RMB515.7M in Q1 of last year. Adjusted EPADS of -RMB0.56 (-$0.09) in Q1 vs. RMB1.81 in the year-ago period.
  • Financing income was RMB177.9M in the first quarter compared with RMB361.8M in Q1 2021, driven by a decrease in the average on-balance sheet loan balance.
  • Q1 operating expenses mounted to RMB285.5M from RMB63.3M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Earlier, Qudian Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.09, revenue of $31.84M.
