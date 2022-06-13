Nokia’s XGS-PON technology deployed by Metronet
Jun. 13, 2022 9:37 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced that Metronet, the largest independently owned, 100% fiber-optic network provider in the U.S., is deploying Nokia’s nex-gen PON technology to deliver 10Gb/s speeds to subscribers with an elegant upgrade path to 25G.
- Metronet is rolling out XGS-PON in eight new markets with more communities planned.
- Metronet operates Fiber-to-the-Premise networks that connect homes, businesses and cities with symmetrical gigabit speeds that support high-bandwidth applications such as HD video streaming, surveillance, gaming and more.
- Nokia's XGS-PON systems will enable Metronet to leverage its existing and newly constructed fiber infrastructure to deploy blazing fast 10G broadband speeds with a cost-efficient path to 25G.
- "Metronet is deploying a system uniquely capable of delivering GPON, 10G PON and 25G PON without having to replace hardware. Metronet is bringing the future of connectivity to cities across the country and using Nokia's next-gen PON technology to connect underserved regions," President, Nokia North America Ed Cholerton commented.
- Shares trading 1.3% down premarket.