Biotech Acquisition, Blade Therapeutics to terminate merger agreement
Jun. 13, 2022 9:41 AM ETBiotech Acquisition Company (BIOT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) affiliated with SPRIM Global Investments, and Blade Therapeutics has mutually agreed to terminate Agreement and Plan of Merger, effective immediately.
- In light of the termination, the proposed business combination will not be concluded and any ordinary shares submitted for redemption will not be redeemed at this time and will be returned to the respective holder.
- "We wish Blade continued success as they continue to develop cutting-edge science and a clinical-stage pipeline targeting diseases that remain undertreated." said Michael Shleifer, Ph.D., chairman and CEO of Biotech.