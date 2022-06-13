Rite Aid commences up to $150M tender offers for certain outstanding senior notes

Jun. 13, 2022 9:43 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) commenced a series of tender offers for a cash purchase of certain outstanding senior notes for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $150M.
  • The senior notes considered for tender offers are $600.00M worth 7.50% senior secured notes due 2025, $29.00M worth 6.875% debentures due 2028, $237.39M worth 7.70% notes due 2027 and $849.92M worth 8.00% senior secured notes due 2026.
  • The highest maximum subcap of $100M, applicable to the $600M notes, represents the maximum aggregate purchase price payable, excluding accrued and unpaid interest on the 2025 notes.
  • The tender offers expire Jul. 12, 11:59 p.m., New York City time, while the payment date is anticipated to be Jul. 14.
  • The purchase may be funded with available cash, including borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility.
  • The tender offers could adversely impact RAD's credit ratings, but may result in improved leverage and reduced interest expense while maintaining strong liquidity.
  • The tendered notes may be withdrawn prior to or at, but not after, Jun. 27, 5:00 p.m., New York City time.
  • UBS Securities LLC is the dealer manager for the tender offers.
  • Source: Press Release
