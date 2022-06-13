Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) added to its collection of bobbleheads and plush toys with the acquisition of Austin-based collectibles company Mondoshop.

The acquired company specializes in vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, apparel, books, games and other collectibles, operating as a subsidiary of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema until the time of the acquisition. Adding overlap for Funk (FNKO -4.4%), the company specializes in producing collectibles for popular franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.

"Mondo’s devoted fan base and high-end pop culture collectibles make it the perfect complement to Funko’s current portfolio of brands. By leveraging our international distribution and licensing network, we feel well-positioned to expedite the growth of the Mondo brand," Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter said. "It’s an exciting opportunity to couple Mondo’s already stellar product assortment and aesthetic with Funko’s massive property library."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, with the company commenting that it does not expect it to have a material impact on its financial performance for the full year. Mondo’s former parent company, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, only recently exited Chapter 11 protection after the pandemic pushed it into bankruptcy.

Read more on eBay’s recent investment in Funko.