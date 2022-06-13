Amazon said willing to share data to avoid hefty EU antitrust fine
Jun. 13, 2022 9:51 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)DIDIYBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor4 Comments
- In an effort to appeal to European Union regulators, and avoid any fines from those officials, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has said it will share data from its marketplace with sellers and boost how products of rivals are displayed on Amazon (AMZN) sites.
- According to a report from Reuters, Amazon (AMZN) is making the moves in hopes of getting the EU to not levy a fine against the e-commerce and tech titan as the organization continues with its antitrust investigation. The EU probe is believed to be on track to be completed by the end of the year.
- The EU launched its probe of Amazon (AMZN) in 2020, and alleged that the company has used its market dominance and size to give preferential treatment to the promotion of its own products at the expense of those from rival merchants. Amazon (AMZN) could potentially face a fine of 10% of its global turnover, which could amount to more than $40 billion.
- Amazon (AMZN) shares fell 4% in early trading Monday. The company enacted a 20-for-1 stock split earlier this month.