Ford Motor's Credit company commences cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
Jun. 13, 2022
- Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) Credit Company commenced separate cash tender oﬀers to purchase for cash any and all of the nine series of outstanding notes up to a maximum of $2.5B of total consideration.
- This step on 2022 and 2023 debt maturities will reduce ongoing interest expense and reflects the expectation that Ford Credit's balance sheet will not grow substantially from today's size in the near-term, mainly reflecting continued low levels of dealer stocks.
- Ford Credit continues to have excess liquidity and this action will reduce liquidity closer to pre-pandemic levels.
- Expiration date is expected to be June 22, 2022.