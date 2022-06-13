Onconova Therapeutics appoints company's CFO Mark Guerin as the new COO
Jun. 13, 2022 9:52 AM ETOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) appoints Mark Guerin as the COO in addition to his current role as company’s CFO.
- Mr. Guerin has worked in numerous roles at the company since he joined in September 2013 following its IPO in July 2013 and has served as company’s CFO since September 1, 2016.
- The company also announced Dr. Adar Makovski Silverstein was appointed Senior Director and Head of Corporate Development and Avi Oler, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, will be leaving the Company on June 17, 2022, to pursue another opportunity outside of the biotechnology sector.
- Dr. Makovski Silverstein joined the company in December 2021 from Amgen, where she worked as Sr. Licensing Associate, Business Development, External R&D.
- Shares -7%