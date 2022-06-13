JPMorgan upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU +1.0%) to an Overweight rating from Neutral.

While the firm acknowledged that they are still lingering uncertainties on EDU's operations with the potential for further regulation of high school and non-curricular tutoring, the stock is said to look really cheap on a valuation basis.

"We view EDU’s relative and absolute holding - presently pricing in a distressed scenario (i.e., market cap ~40% below its current net cash) - may come to be appreciated as sentiment on Chinese equities and ADR finds the bottom, which should allow investors to play at least for its (cash) assets."

EDU is noted to have held $4.3B in cash at the end of February, implying $25.30 per share. Even after adjusting for cash burn rates and prepaid tuition, the EDU cash position is seen as strong.

JPMorgan assigned a price target of $24 to EDU to rep almost 50% upside potential.

