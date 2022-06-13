Altamira Therapeutics announces data from phase 2 study of its treatment for acute vertigo

Jun. 13, 2022 9:53 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Blurred photo of woman suffering from vertigo or dizziness or other health problem of brain or inner ear.

Tunatura/iStock via Getty Images

  • Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) on Monday announced what it deemed to be positive data from its phase 2 trial evaluating its nasal spray treatment AM-125 for acute vertigo.
  • Data from the mid-stage trial, called TRAVERS, showed a significant improvement in balance in patients with acute vertigo after a four-week treatment with AM-125 20 mg vs. a placebo.
  • The trial enrolled a total of 124 patients who suffered from acute vertigo following neurosurgery for the removal of a tumor.
  • At the end of the treatment period, patients treated with AM-125 on average managed to maintain balance for 12.5 seconds vs. 7.5 seconds for placebo treated patients, which is a statistically significant improvement.
  • CYTO said AM-125 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in the study participants.
  • CYTO also said it was planning to file an investigational new drug application with the U.S. FDA for AM-125, and that it intends to partner the treatment's program.
  • CYTO stock largely unchanged in morning trading. It had ended 10.2% lower on Friday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.