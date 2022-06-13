Altamira Therapeutics announces data from phase 2 study of its treatment for acute vertigo
Jun. 13, 2022 9:53 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) on Monday announced what it deemed to be positive data from its phase 2 trial evaluating its nasal spray treatment AM-125 for acute vertigo.
- Data from the mid-stage trial, called TRAVERS, showed a significant improvement in balance in patients with acute vertigo after a four-week treatment with AM-125 20 mg vs. a placebo.
- The trial enrolled a total of 124 patients who suffered from acute vertigo following neurosurgery for the removal of a tumor.
- At the end of the treatment period, patients treated with AM-125 on average managed to maintain balance for 12.5 seconds vs. 7.5 seconds for placebo treated patients, which is a statistically significant improvement.
- CYTO said AM-125 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in the study participants.
- CYTO also said it was planning to file an investigational new drug application with the U.S. FDA for AM-125, and that it intends to partner the treatment's program.
- CYTO stock largely unchanged in morning trading. It had ended 10.2% lower on Friday.