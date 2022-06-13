T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) -6% and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) -5.7% are dipping in Monday morning trading as BMO analyst James Fotheringham downgraded both asset managers to Market Perform due to ongoing market depreciation, as well as headwinds to net flows and fund performance.

For T. Rowe (TROW), in particular, "we see further downside to consensus following recent market depreciation, and valuation now appears full on our lowered estimates," Fotheringham wrote in a note. Recall that T. Rowe's assets under management drifted down again to $1.40T in May, driven by outflows.

SA's Quant Rating in March had screened T. Rowe (TROW) at high risk of performing badly given decelerating momentum and declining growth. Shares of TROW are off nearly 45% YTD.

Looking at Invesco (IVZ), as market volatility takes hold, "we believe expenses will prove sticky, pressuring EPS growth," the note said. The company's AUM also decreased slightly to $1.45T in May.

On the flip side, alternative asset managers like Apollo Global (APO), KKR (KKR) and Carlyle Group (CG) were cited as BMO's top picks.

Take a look at why SA contributor Stock Metal Investment views BlackRock and T. Rowe as a Buy.