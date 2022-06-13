The pandemic-induced downturn in refining (CRAK) saw no shortage of activity from deep-pocketed investors. Carl Icahn, already the controlling shareholder in CVR Energy (CVI), used his influence to push CVR Energy (CVI) to acquire ~15% of Delek (DK). Carlos Slim entered the fray, scooping up ~20% of PBF (PBF) shares outstanding. While Sam Zell maintained his position as the largest shareholder of Par Pacific (PARR).

The pandemic saw refining margins hit all-time lows. However, industry's response to the pandemic and policy measures saw capacity fall by ~2mb/d in the West. With demand inching towards all-time highs, refining margins are soaring and so are the share prices of US refining stocks. But with fundamentals now appearing better than ever, investors are heading for the exits.

CVR Energy (CVI) distributed its shares in Delek (DK) to CVR shareholders. And in March, Delek (DK) announced the repurchase of $64m worth of shares from Icahn. Sam Zell has steadily sold down his stake in Par Pacific (PARR) since Q4 of 2021, following more than a decade of ownership. And just last week, Carlos Slim sold ~$90m in PBF (PBF) shares, cutting his ownership in the refinery by ~50% year to date.

A cyclical downturn, mistaken for a secular shift away from fossil fuels, saw shares of US refining companies collapse during the pandemic. Those who who bought at the lows, anticipating a cyclical recovery, saw their thesis play out. For those investing at today's prices, a sustained period of elevated profitability is likely needed to drive share prices higher. Reduced Russian and Chinese oil product exports would likely be required to create the necessary fundamental backdrop. A bet Icahn, Zell and Slim appear unwilling to make.