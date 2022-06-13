Becton, Dickinson partners with Mayo Clinic for patient data
Jun. 13, 2022 9:57 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX -1.8%) said on Monday it was collaborating with Mayo Clinic Platform to access patient data to perform post-market surveillance on its products.
- (BDX) will get access to de-identified data sets available from 10 million patients, including both structured and unstructured data, images, 1.2 billion lab test results, 3 million echocardiograms and more than 640 million clinical notes through the platform called Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover.
- The platform will help the company to generate deeper insight into the patient experience that will help the company improve on its innovation and make accurate forecasts related to device use.
- "We need to be leveraging real-world evidence, using datasets like those from Mayo Clinic Platform, to understand the many parameters that we wouldn't normally capture in a clinical trial and understand patients' care pathways," said said Lisa Boyle, vice president of global clinical affairs and medical affairs strategy for BD.
