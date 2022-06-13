Windfall Geotek to sell 880 claims in Northern Ontario, south of the Ring of Fire
Jun. 13, 2022 9:58 AM ETWindfall Geotek Inc. (WINKF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Windfall Geotek (OTCQB:WINKF) announces sale of claims in northern Ontario 160km south of the Ring of Fire.
- The deal consists of undisclosed cash, 2% NSR with a right to buy back 1%, in addition to other future considerations subject to deal conditions over the next 12 months.
- Company am very excited to engage with yet another accomplished team who have a track record in resource development. Our business model of analyzing public data and augmenting it with capabilities from partners such as Draganfly to uncover hidden value continues to attract investors and partners from the global mining community. ” said Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek
- Press Release