BridgeBio achieves positive phase 2 results for low calcium disorder drug encaleret

Jun. 13, 2022 10:02 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Hypocalcemia

  • BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ:BBIO) phase 2 trial for the low calcium disorder autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 showed that patients treated with encaleret saw improvements in calcium levels through 24 weeks.
  • At week 24 of treatment, 92% of participants had normal trough blood calcium levels and 77% had normal urinary calcium excretion.
  • The data was presented at the Endocrine Society 2022 Annual Conference.
  • BridgeBio (BBIO) said it will begin a phase 3 trial later this year. The primary endpoint will be a composite of blood and urinary calcium within target ranges.
  • Avisol Capital Partners writes that although BridgeBio (BBIO) has a smart business model, they have yet to prove that it works.
