Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -7.2% in early trading Monday as aluminum prices sink to fresh six-month lows on Monday, with investor sentiment weighed by fears of further lockdowns in China, 40-year high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong dollar.

Benchmark aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently -2.3% at $2,618/metric ton after earlier touching $2,610/ton, the lowest since December 16, Reuters reports.

Also: (CENX) -8.1%, (ACH) -4.3%, (KALU) -3.7%, (ARNC) -2.8%; ETF: (JJU)

During the weekend, Beijing authorities sought to contain a COVID-19 outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar, with millions now facing mandatory testing and thousands with targeted lockdowns.

Preventing prices from falling further, aluminum stocks in LME registered warehouses are at 21-year lows of 424K metric tons, compared with nearly 2M tons in March 2021.

LME copper, zinc, lead, tin and nickel are all down by 2% or more, according to Reuters.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) leads copper producers lower, -7.1%; among relevant tickers, (TECK) -7.2%, (HBM) -6.4%, (VALE) -5.8%, (SCCO) -4.3%, (RIO) -4.3%, (BHP) -3.9%.

Analysts at RBC Capital said recently that they expect global copper supply will outpace demand over the next two years.