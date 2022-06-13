FuboTV boosts ad-supported channels with Trusted Media Brands
Jun. 13, 2022 10:02 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has expanded further into free ad-supported television, launching new FAST channels from Trusted Media Brands.
- The service has added channels FailArmy, People Are Awesome and The Pet Collective, and will add WeatherSpy shortly.
- The TMB channels have garnered a combined viewership of over nine billion minutes of watch time in the past year, with more than 250 million social-media followers combined.
- FuboTV already distributes more than 30 FAST channels (including ABC News Live, Bloomberg Quicktake, and Fox Weather) and owns and operates three others: Fubo Sports Network, Fubo Movie Network and Fubo Latino Network.
- The strategy is part of a rapid expansion planned for this year: FuboTV has added nearly 20 FAST channels in 2022, with a gal of about 100 more by year-end.
- Amid a broad market sell-off today, fuboTV (FUBO) stock is down 7.8%.