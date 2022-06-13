FuboTV boosts ad-supported channels with Trusted Media Brands

Jun. 13, 2022 10:02 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Man watching sports on live streaming online service

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has expanded further into free ad-supported television, launching new FAST channels from Trusted Media Brands.
  • The service has added channels FailArmy, People Are Awesome and The Pet Collective, and will add WeatherSpy shortly.
  • The TMB channels have garnered a combined viewership of over nine billion minutes of watch time in the past year, with more than 250 million social-media followers combined.
  • FuboTV already distributes more than 30 FAST channels (including ABC News Live, Bloomberg Quicktake, and Fox Weather) and owns and operates three others: Fubo Sports Network, Fubo Movie Network and Fubo Latino Network.
  • The strategy is part of a rapid expansion planned for this year: FuboTV has added nearly 20 FAST channels in 2022, with a gal of about 100 more by year-end.
  • Amid a broad market sell-off today, fuboTV (FUBO) stock is down 7.8%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.