Amylyx wins Canadian approval for ALS therapy under conditions
Jun. 13, 2022 10:06 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) announced on Monday that Health Canada approved Albrioza, its oral medication for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) under conditions.
- The approval marks the first global regulatory approval for the company, and Albrioza, also known as AMX0035, is the first ALS drug approved in Canada since 2018, Amylyx (AMLX) said.
- The regulatory clearance was based on data from a 137-subject Phase 2 trial in which Albrioza significantly slowed disease progression and loss of functional decline in ALS patients, the company added.
- The approval of Albrioza is subject to several conditions, including the submission of data from an ongoing Phase 3 trial.
- “The approval by Health Canada, the first for Amylyx globally, is an important milestone and first step,” General Manager and Head of Canada at Amylyx (AMLX) Chris Aiello said, adding that the drug is expected to be available in the country within the next six weeks.
- AMX0035 is currently under the U.S. regulatory review with an FDA action date of Sep. 29. In March, a panel of experts at the FDA voted against its approval.