Recession fears sweep over travel and leisure stocks

Jun. 13, 2022 10:08 AM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)CCL, NCLH, RCL, PLYA, GDEN, RRR, BYD, BALY, MGM, TRIP, BKNG, ABNB, IHG, MAR, H, GOL, AZUL, VLRSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor26 Comments

Stock market

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Travel stocks traded lower on Monday as anxiety over a recession and higher interest rates swept over the sector.

A poll conducted by Financial Times of economists indicated that 70% expect the U.S. economy to slip into a recession next year, which added to the existing concerns that consumer spending could wilt this summer and into fall.

Cruise line stocks Carnival (CCL -7.9%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -8.6%), and Royal Caribbean (RCL -6.3%) were all notably lower.

Resort and casino stocks Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -7.0%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -5.8%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR -7.0%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -5.7%), Bally's (BALY -6.7%), and MGM Resorts (MGM -6.4%) also caught sell orders early on Monday.

Travel service stocks also fell hard, including Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM -7.0%), TripAdvisor (TRIP -5.1%), Booking Holdings (BKNG -6.6%), and Airbnb (ABNB -6.5%).

Lodging stocks InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -6.9%), Marriott International (MAR -4.8%), and Hyatt Hotels (H -5.2%) also were in negative territory.

Airline stocks were led lower by sharp drops for Gol Linhas (GOL -11.1%), Azul S.A. (AZUL -10.4%), and Volaris (VLRS -7.0%).

