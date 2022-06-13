Gladstone Land updates on stable business fundamentals despite recent stock price volatility
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) provided its business updates amidst the recent price volatility of its common stock; on YTD basis, the stock price has lost 30.7% while past 1-month saw a 10.5% erosion.
- During the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2022, 23 of the company's farms in California were revalued via third-party appraisals which indicated a 5.4% (or ~$13M) increase in value over their prior valuations from about a year ago despite the western drought situation.
- As part of a renewable energy agreement, the company is close to finalizing an agreement to add up to 60 wind turbines, 1,600 acres of solar panels, and additional infrastructure on 16.5K acres.
- Since May 10, 2022, the company has renewed the lease on one of its farms in Colorado, which is expected to result in an increase in annual NOI of ~$149K or 48.3%.
- It has only one lease expiring over the next six months, which makes up less than 0.5% of its total annual lease revenues; currently expects the renewal of this lease to be flat-to-slightly-higher relative to the current lease.
- Currently, the company has ~$665.7M of total debt outstanding; 99.8% of these borrowings are at fixed rates and on a weighted-average basis, the interest rate on these borrowings is fixed at just 3.25% for the next 5.3 years.
- During FY21, the company recorded ~$5.2M of additional revenue from participation rents vs. $2.4M in each of 2020 and 2019.
- The company management is currently expecting another strong year of participation rents as it has several additional farms with participation rent components becoming active for the first time during 2022.
- Also, it has three prospective farmland acquisitions under signed purchase and sale agreements for ~$85M which it hopes to complete over the next few months.
- "Despite the decrease in the price of our common stock from all-time highs a couple of months ago, we believe our operations remain sound. We will continue to monitor the drought situation in the west, but at this time, we believe all of our farms have sufficient water to complete the current and next year's crop cycle," David Gladstone commented.