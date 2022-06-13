MSC Industrial falls amid amid new short idea at Hedgeye
Jun. 13, 2022 10:17 AM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- MSC Industrial Supply (NYSE:MSM) dropped 2.8% amid a new short call from Hedgeye.
- MSC Industrial (MSM) gross margins are likely to resume their "secular decline" for distributors as the impact of the pandemic and accelerating inflation recede, Hedgeye analyst Jay Van Sciver wrote in a note on Sunday.
- MSC Industrial (MSM) "is likely to behave as a value trap, with multiple expansion as it underperforms against difficult 2H22 compares and unrealistic consensus estimates," Van Sciver wrote in a note.
- MSM has "struggled" to reduce operating expenses versus its competitors, which could make the company an activist target, though it's dual class structure likely ensures that family control will persist, Van Sciver added.
- MSM has short interest of 2.6%.
- Earlier this month, MSC Industrial (MSM) acquired Wisconsin-based metalworking distributor.