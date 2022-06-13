Chart Talk: 10-year yield to 5%?
Jun. 13, 2022 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The adage that the bond market never lies is holding true, John Roque, technical analyst at 22V Research says.
- Roque charted notable "breaks" in the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT).
- "The chart below is updated for last Friday’s closing yield," Roque wrote in a note. "We haven’t updated the table yet with an input for number 16 but, if history is any guide, it’ll likely be equally historic."
- Looking at the current chart a further move of 180 basis point higher could be in the cards, which would take the 10-year above 5%.
- The 10-year yield is up another 14 basis points to 3.3%. today.