GoDaddy's Venture Forward collaborates with mySidewalk
Jun. 13, 2022 10:23 AM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY -3.1%) announced that its Venture Forward research initiative has partnered with mySidewalk to launch an online tool giving local and regional policymakers in the U.S. unprecedented access to information on the economic impact of over 20M microbusinesses.
- "After speaking with policymakers across the country, we realized there was a need to capture reliable and accurate data on microbusinesses and make it readily available for them to use. Working with mySidewalk, we're able to bring our data to a larger set of people to show just how great of an impact microbusinesses have on their communities." said Jeremy Hartman, Vice President, Community Engagement at GoDaddy.