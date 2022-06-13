Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) shares fell sharply on Monday, perhaps being hit by a mixup as a crypto-focused firm of the same name faces considerable trouble.

The drink and liquid supplement distributor’s stock fell nearly 9% shortly after Monday’s market open, accelerating to the downside with no immediate catalyst outside of the broader market selloff hitting nearly every sector of the market. Still, the outsized decline for Celsius has drawn speculation that a name mixup could be impacting the action.

“Would like to think Celsius Holdings (CELH -10.1%) Inc is down 6% premarket because it's being confused with Celsius Networks,” Wall Street Journal reporter Will Feuer tweeted on Monday morning.

Such confusion would not be entirely novel. For example, confusion over tickers Zoom Technologies and Zoom Video Communications sent the former stock skyward in 2020 despite its lack of connection to the latter.

Still, the speculation on correlated share price action for Celsius remains just that—speculation—at present.

Read more on the trouble for crypto at both Binance and Celsius Networks.