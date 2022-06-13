The ADRs of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) dropped for the third straight session on Monday after the French vaccine maker said that its deal with European Commission for an experimental COVID-19 shot hangs in the balance.

The whole virus, inactivated vaccine candidate, named VLA2001, is designed to use the CpG 1018 adjuvant, supplied by U.S. biotech Dynavax Technologies (DVAX).

Previously, EC signed an Advance Purchase Agreement for the vaccine candidate, which it subsequently opted to terminate. However, Valneva (VALN) proposed a remediation plan to rescue the deal subject to discussions within the global body and member states.

The indication on early, unofficial volumes received from the EC would be inadequate to advance its vaccine program sustainably, Valneva (VALN) said in a statement.

“If such indications are confirmed, Valneva will not be able to enter into an amendment to the APA that could allow for a reduced order, and the EC is thus likely to terminate the agreement,” the company added.

However, Valneva (VALN) is awaiting the European authorization of the vaccine. An expert panel of the European Medicine Agency (EMA) is expected to vote on VLA2001 next week.

The EMA accepted the filing of its Marketing Authorization Application in May.