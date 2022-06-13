Peloton Interactive trades below $10 for first time ever

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON -7.0%) traded below $10 for the first time with more than 4M shares swapping hands in the first hour of trading on Monday.

The new all-time low of PTON is now $9.62, which is about 93% below the 52-week high of $129.70. The company priced its IPO in September of 2019 at $27 per share and the stock took off during the pandemic period of 2020 to early 2021.

It has been very quiet on the Peloton (PTON) M&A front after earlier in the year the company reportedly met with Amazon (AMZN) execs. Speculation about Nike or Apple buying Peloton was also in the wind before the market downturn.

The market cap on PTON is now down to $3.55B. Short interest is at 12.31% of total float.

Wall Street analysts have been recommending Peloton throughout 2022, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings has been flashing Strong Sell.