AST SpaceMobile sets test satellite's launch for week of Aug. 15
Jun. 13, 2022 10:42 AM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has set the week of Aug. 15 for the launch of its BlueWalker 3 test satellite.
- The satellite carries a 693-square-foot phased array designed to generate power from space, and test communications directly between the satellite and standard mobile phones.
- That direct communication is the company's goal. The BlueWalker 3 mission is set to complete the initial research and development phase and set up integration testing with mobile network operators.
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) will test satellite-to-phone connectivity in the United States at sites in Texas and Hawaii. Once BlueWalker 3 is operational, it plans to start testing on five different continents with help from operators like Vodafone, Rakuten Mobile, Orange and more.
- “The launch of BlueWalker 3 is the culmination of years of effort by our engineers to let us test connecting the phone in your pocket, with no modifications to the phone, directly with one of our satellites in space,” said Chairman/CEO Abel Avellan.