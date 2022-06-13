Cenovus acquires oil sands assets from BP on the cheap
- Cenovus (CVE) announced Monday the acquisition of a 50% interest in the Sunrise oil sands project from BP (BP).
- Cenovus already owns the other 50% of the project and operates the asset.
- The company will pay BP (BP) C$600m up front, with a C$600m max earnout, and swap a 35% stake in the undeveloped Bay du Nord project.
- At ~50kb/d of production gross, Cenovus (CVE) is paying ~$19k per flowing barrel, or around ~$38k per flowing barrel assuming the full earnout is reached; excluding the value of the Bay du Nord project.
- MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF) has a total enterprise value of ~$7.1b and produces ~101kb/d, for a valuation of ~$69k per flowing barrel, suggesting Cenovus (CVE) received a competitive price for comparable assets.
- Strategically, the acquisition makes sense and it appears management paid a fair price; in the short term, investors may push back, given that the cash payment could delay further buybacks.