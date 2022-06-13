Telus invests $9M in Mékinac and Les Chenaux for luanching PureFibre and 5G networks
Jun. 13, 2022 10:50 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Telus (NYSE:TU) announced a $9M private investment in the Mékinac and Les Chenaux RCMs for rolling out its PureFibre and 5G networks in Batiscan, Hérouxville, Saint-Adelphe and Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan in the upcoming year.
- It is also extending its 5G network coverage with the construction of a new wireless site in Saint-Adelphe.
- "Ninety-nine per cent of families and businesses in our Quebec territory are connected to our PureFibre network and we continue to invest with the objective of connecting all households to high speed internet by September 2022," interim VP, Home Solutions and Customer Excellence Nathalie Dionne commented.
- The company plans to invest $70B in Canada by 2026 for its network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including $11 billion in the Quebec economy, which will improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks.
- The investments announced are consistent with Telus' capital expenditure guidance for 2022.