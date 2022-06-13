AIM ImmunoTech receives patent coverage in Netherlands for potential COVID-19 treatment
Jun. 13, 2022 10:56 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) said on Monday the Netherlands Patent Office had issued a patent covering its drug Ampligen (rintatolimod) and other developed dsRNA products for use in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
- The base patent term extends until 2041.
- The company's drug Ampligen is RNA product candidate being developed for cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.
- (AIM) expects to file an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. FDA for a Phase 2 study of Ampligen to treat Post-COVID conditions.