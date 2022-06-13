AIM ImmunoTech receives patent coverage in Netherlands for potential COVID-19 treatment

Jun. 13, 2022 10:56 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

patent application - approved

maybefalse/E+ via Getty Images

  • AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMsaid on Monday the Netherlands Patent Office had issued a patent covering its drug Ampligen (rintatolimod) and other developed dsRNA products for use in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
  • The base patent term extends until 2041.
  • The company's drug Ampligen is RNA product candidate being developed for cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.
  • (AIM) expects to file an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. FDA for a Phase 2 study of Ampligen to treat Post-COVID conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.