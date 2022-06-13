Norwegian oil companies and unions said on Sunday they agreed in principle to a new wage deal, averting a strike for now at nine fields that could have affected the country's petroleum production, Reuters reports.

Two of the three unions that negotiated with oil firms will seek approval from their members before they formally approve the deal, the lobby representing employers and two union leaders told Reuters.

Some 845 workers out 7,500 employees on offshore platforms had planned strike action starting June 12 if the annual pay negotiations with employers failed, three trade unions had said.

The largest of the three unions, Industri Energi, said it agreed to the wage deal and will not seek approval from its members; leaders of the Laderne and Safe unions said they would seek a vote from its members before approving the deal.

The three unions had planned to strike at three fields operated by Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) - Gudrun, Oseberg East and Oseberg South - which produced 83.3K boe/day in 2021, ~2% of Norway's overall daily oil and gas output.

Equinor (EQNR) is "well positioned to benefit from the hydrocarbon supply disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Bill Gunderson writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.