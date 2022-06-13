Charles River, ASC Therapeutics to make gene therapy ASC618 for treatment of hemophilia A

  • Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and privately-held pharma company ASC Therapeutics on Monday said they had agreed to make second-generation gene therapy ASC618 for the treatment of hemophilia A.
  • Hemophilia A is caused due to a mutation in the F8 gene, which provides instructions for blood clotting. ASC's ASC618 is designed to deliver an optimized version of the gene to the liver cells.
  • ASC has got U.S. FDA investigational new drug application clearance and key regulatory designations in the U.S. and Europe for its ASC618 program.
  • ASC has already been collaborating with CRL since 2019 to leverage its expertise in GMP-virus manufacturing and established processes for AAV production and purification.
  • CRL stock -4.7% at $209.11 in morning trading amidst weak broader markets.
