Coca-Cola is holding up as broad market plunges

Jun. 13, 2022 11:09 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)HRL, KMB, XLPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Global communication network concept. Worldwide business. Management strategy.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The leading gainers in the S&P 500 Index on a bruising day for the markets were mainly from the consumer sector.

With the S&P 500 Index down 3.60%, notable consumer stocks that are part of the index and held up relatively well included Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) -0.24%, Hormel Foods (HRL) -0.43%, and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) -0.58%.

Coca-Cola (KO) was also the top performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) fell 1.95% in Monday morning trading.

The market sell-off is being tied to anxiety from investors over a recession and higher interest rates. A poll conducted by Financial Times of economists indicated that 70% expect the U.S. economy to slip into a recession next year, which added to the existing concerns that consumer spending could wilt this summer and into fall.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.