Qualcomm closes Cellwize acquisition, financial terms undisclosed
Jun. 13, 2022 11:17 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced the acquisition completion of Israeli 5G mobile network automation company, Cellwize which will enable the company to accelerate Open RAN lobal adoption, 5G private network deployments, and cloud-based cellular infrastructure innovation.
- In May 2022, the company had indicated its interest to buy the company for $300M.
- Globes News cites that while no financial details about acquisition were disclosed, the company is believed to have paid $300-350M, a reasonable return for a company that has raised $75M from a range of investors including Viola and Vintage as well as chip giants Intel, Samsung and Qualcomm itself.
- Cellwize was founded in 2013 and until 2018 developed just one product - a system for optimizing and self-organizing automated networks.
- Combined with Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G leadership, Cellwize’s RAN automation solution will help reduce network deployment time.