Evercore ISI analyst David Togut upgraded Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) stock to Outperform from In Line as he expects payments incumbents to outperform disruptive stocks.

The analyst expects venture capital community to advise its portfolio companies to become more disciplined in their investment spending and to focus on profitable growth and cash preservation as cost of capital rises and global economic growth slows.

"That puts FIS in the catbird's seat given its industry leadership, great scale, low-cost structure, innovation strategy, superior and improving free cash flow profile," Togut wrote in a note to clients.

Consumers returning to physical point-of-sale (i.e., stores) should drive Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Merchant Solutions growth, he added.

Togut increased his EPS estimates for FIS to $7.36 in 2022 from $7.32 and to $8.35 in 2023 from his previous estimate.

The upgrade isn't helping FIS during a session where the major U.S. stock averages are getting hammered by fears of slowing economic growth and further tightening by the Fed on Wednesday.

Togut's Outperform rating jibes with the SA Quant rating of Buy, which assigns a high grade for profitability, and the average Wall Street rating.

