Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares slid toward May lows on Monday as trading volume nearly tripled typical levels.

Shares of the Dallas-based golf-related leisure and entertainment dropped by over 27% at intraday lows, touching a low of $1.31. The steep drop erased all of the stock’s modest gains in 2022 and turned the year-to-date stock trend to an over 20% decline. In the past year, shares have declined about 65%.

Trading volume on the day was elevated, with over 3.1M shares changing hands in the first 90 minutes of Monday’s trading day versus an average daily volume of 1.1M.

