Libyan oil output down 1mb/d from 2021 levels, as closures accelerate

Jun. 13, 2022 11:25 AM ETSAAFY, REPYY, USO, TTEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Libya Flag

CGinspiration/E+ via Getty Images

  • Libya's oil minister said in a statement over the weekend, that oil production in the OPEC nation had fallen from 1.2mb/d in 2021 to ~100kb/d currently.
  • Outages have reduced output by 0-500kb/d in recent months, with a recent restart of production thwarted after gunmen forced workers to shut production.
  • What production does remain is likely to be found offshore, and partially operated by European majors like Total (TTE), in addition to some onshore volumes in the southwest.
  • While reduced output is likely to buoy oil prices (USO), reduced regional supplies could pressure European refiners like Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) and Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY).
