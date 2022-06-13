Libyan oil output down 1mb/d from 2021 levels, as closures accelerate
Jun. 13, 2022 11:25 AM ETSAAFY, REPYY, USO, TTEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Libya's oil minister said in a statement over the weekend, that oil production in the OPEC nation had fallen from 1.2mb/d in 2021 to ~100kb/d currently.
- Outages have reduced output by 0-500kb/d in recent months, with a recent restart of production thwarted after gunmen forced workers to shut production.
- What production does remain is likely to be found offshore, and partially operated by European majors like Total (TTE), in addition to some onshore volumes in the southwest.
- While reduced output is likely to buoy oil prices (USO), reduced regional supplies could pressure European refiners like Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) and Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY).