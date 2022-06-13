The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is using Monday's Investor Day to set up the basis for its new phase of five-year goals - and to take a bit of a victory lap on progress since its 2016 strategy setup.

"We are here today because The New York Times is flourishing, and our business has reached an inflection," said CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.

The company has come a long way since the last strategy phase launched in 2016, Kopit Levien said: Then, the company had 1.9 million digital subscriptions to just two paid products, News and Crosswords. Two-thirds of revenue came from print, and was shrinking.

Today, it's hit 8 million digital subs (9.2 million with The Athletic), and subscription revenue has grown to 66% of the total - majority digital, recurring revenue. And previously "challenged" profit growth - adjusted operating profit of $230 million - has risen to $335 million, with expanded margins and operating leverage.

Earlier this year, the company hit its goal of 10 million subscriptions by 2025, three years early, she said.

And now it's reaching 50 million-100 million weekly active users for its news product, and nearly 50 million weekly active users for lifestyle products, pointing to a "highly attractive" total addressable market and significant runway for penetration, Kopit Levien said. Company surveys suggest that at least 135 million users worldwide are paying or willing to pay for "English-language digital news, sports info, recipes, puzzle games, product reviews or podcasting."

She pointed to "multiple, synergistic" revenue streams: Digital ad revenue grew by $100 million in the past five years, driven by ad products drafting off the growth of its swell of first-party data (registered user base, growing subscriptions) and audio (led by The Daily, This American Life and Serial) - while the company has grown Wirecutter affiliate revenue over fivefold since the 2016 acquisition.

That gives the company confidence in its new phase of goals, she says - including 15 million subscriptions by 2027, and a mid-term compound annual growth rate in adjusted operating profit of 9-12%. It's expecting improvement in consolidated margins starting next year, and plans to return 25-50% of free cash flow (expected to grow at a similar pace to operating profit) to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

With the stock market in broad decline today, New York Times stock (NYT) is down 9.9%.