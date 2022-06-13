Is it time to bet on a Fed pause and a precious metals surge?

As economists ramp up expectations for more Fed tightening following the May CPI jump, it may pay to make a contrarian trade on a pause in the rate hike cycle.

"DB Research has long been at the hawkish end on inflation and the Fed, and on Friday our US economists further raised their hiking expectations," strategist Jim Reid wrote. "In addition to 50bps at the next two meetings, they have now added 50bps in September and November, before a return to 25bps in December (to 3.125%). They now see the peak at 4.125% in mid-2023."

Stocks are sinking again today, with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (QQQ) -3.6% falling further and the S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) -3.2% seeing its worst three-day performance since March 2020.

"It’s unclear to everyone, including Fed staff, how the combination of rates and QT will affect financial conditions’ impact on consumer behavior," Larry McDonald writes in The Bear Traps Report. "Powell said officials 'need to look around and keep going if we don’t see that financial conditions have tightened adequately.'"

"So, while the neutral rate has dominated commentary, tighter (less loose) financial conditions may hold sway. In other words, if stocks tank, the Fed will pause. We know this. Now the Fed is all but admitting it."

"One of our favorite ideas ... was our friend Joe Lavorgna’s point on how cheap Fed ‘pause’ bets have become for the upcoming Q3/Q4 FOMC meetings," McDonald said. "Notably, this trade only got cheaper after Friday’s CPI reading. The Fed is eventually going to have to shift. Rate hikes don’t provide us with more oil - they don’t solve structural problems with supply."

"Long Eurodollar calls is the direct way to play this trade, but we expect precious metals to be large beneficiaries of a rate hike expectation pullback.

Metals hurricane higher

Gold's (XAUUSD:CUR) (NYSEARCA:GLD) late reversal last week was meaningful, McDonald added.

"We are entering very warm waters for the probability of a precious metals hurricane move higher," he said.

"In a very short period of time borrowers have moved from very aggressive to highly cautious," he said. "To us, this is a classic early recession indicator. Another Bullish gold and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) (NYSEARCA:SLV) signal."

"If you look at the colossal policy gap between core inflation and the fed funds rate, we are close to 12%-13%. Peak Volcker era we got near 12.5%. We think fed funds above 250 bps the FOMC breaks something or the recession is so obvious at that point they are forced to walk back the 14 hikes - including $1T of QT inside of 14 months to 700bps to 850bps terminal rate."

"The ratio of the S&P 500 relative to gold is breaking below support (gold outperformance)," McDonald noted. "We continue to see precious metals outperformance vs. U.S. equities in the coming months."