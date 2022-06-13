Recreational Vehicle retail sales slump 31% in April
Jun. 13, 2022 11:37 AM ETCWH, PATK, LCI, WGO, THOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Statistical surveys show April Recreational Vehicle or RV retail sales drop by 31%.
- Towables retail, that includes travel trailers, fifth wheels, camping trailers, and park models down 32% in April.
- Motorhomes retail fell 20% in April, Baird report estimates that April motorhome retail could finish down mid-teens percent.
- Baird suggests that retail would continue to under pressure in May, estimates down ~20% Y/Y.
- Recreational vehicle tickers include: Thor Industries (THO -2.1%) ; Winnebago Industries (WGO -2.7%); LCI Industries (LCI -11.0%) Patrick Industries (PATK -2.6%); Camping World (CWH -2.4%).
- A comparative price performance of the companies over the last six months: