Recreational Vehicle retail sales slump 31% in April

Jun. 13, 2022

Woman photographing the sunset from the rood of her campervan

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Statistical surveys show April Recreational Vehicle or RV retail sales drop by 31%.
  • Towables retail, that includes travel trailers, fifth wheels, camping trailers, and park models down 32% in April.
  • Motorhomes retail fell 20% in April, Baird report estimates that April motorhome retail could finish down mid-teens percent.
  • Baird suggests that retail would continue to under pressure in May, estimates down ~20% Y/Y.
  • Recreational vehicle tickers include: Thor Industries (THO -2.1%) ; Winnebago Industries (WGO -2.7%); LCI Industries (LCI -11.0%) Patrick Industries (PATK -2.6%); Camping World (CWH -2.4%).
  • A comparative price performance of the companies over the last six months:

