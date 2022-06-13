OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) added 36% in the morning hours Monday after the commercial-stage pharma company announced Phase 3 data to indicate that its FDA-approved therapy for nasal polyps, Xhance was effective in chronic sinusitis patients.

A drug-device combination to deliver topical anti-inflammatory corticosteroid to nasal cavities, Xhance is currently undergoing two Phase 3 trials, ReOpen1 and ReOpen2, to evaluate its effectiveness as a treatment for chronic sinusitis.

222-patient ReOpen2 study reached both the symptoms co-primary endpoint and the CT scan co-primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement, the company said. The drug was found to have a safety and tolerability profile consistent with its current labeling.

The results are yet to undergo peer review, and the company expects to submit the data for publication in a medical journal.

“…Our team is working to quickly complete the analyses of both ReOpen1 and ReOpen2 and have begun the work necessary to seek a new indication that expands access to XHANCE for this broader group of patients,” President of OptiNose (OPTN) Ramy Mahmoud remarked.

In March, the company said ReOpen1 met both primary endpoints with statistical significance.