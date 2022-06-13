Wall Street started this week with a substantial selloff, forcing the S&P 500 back into bear market territory. With the retreat, the index also touched a 15-month trading low.

Exchange traded funds that mirror the returns of the S&P 500 have lost ground in lockstep with their underlying index. Falling to new year-to-date lows are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO). In intraday action, each index has fallen 3%.

From a wider lens, SPY, IVV, and VOO find themselves down roughly 21.4% from the funds' YTD high back on Jan. 4 and lower on the year by 20.9% from their open on Jan. 3, which marked 2022’s first day of trading. Typically, a bear market is defined as a 20% drop.

Fueling the sell-off on Monday is ongoing concern around inflation following Friday’s CPI print of an 8.6% rise from last year. Investors now worry as a more hawkish Fed may step in with odds of 75-basis point rate hike from the FOMC on Wednesday increasing.