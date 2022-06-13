S&P falls to a 15-month low, returning to bear market territory

Jun. 13, 2022 12:04 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), IVV, VOOBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments

Bear Market

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street started this week with a substantial selloff, forcing the S&P 500 back into bear market territory. With the retreat, the index also touched a 15-month trading low.

Exchange traded funds that mirror the returns of the S&P 500 have lost ground in lockstep with their underlying index. Falling to new year-to-date lows are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO). In intraday action, each index has fallen 3%.

From a wider lens, SPY, IVV, and VOO find themselves down roughly 21.4% from the funds' YTD high back on Jan. 4 and lower on the year by 20.9% from their open on Jan. 3, which marked 2022’s first day of trading. Typically, a bear market is defined as a 20% drop.

Fueling the sell-off on Monday is ongoing concern around inflation following Friday’s CPI print of an 8.6% rise from last year. Investors now worry as a more hawkish Fed may step in with odds of 75-basis point rate hike from the FOMC on Wednesday increasing.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.