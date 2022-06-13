Shares of Astra Space ASTR plunged on Monday after the company disclosed that its LV0010 rocket mission did not execute as planned on Sunday.

"While we had a nominal first stage flight, our upper stage shut down early and we did not deliver the payloads into low Earth orbit. We are reviewing flight data to determine the root cause of this anomaly and will provide additional information when it is available."

The LV0010 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida carrying two satellites on NASA's TROPICS-1 mission.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) CEO Chris Kemp said the company will share more information after it has reviewed the data. He also noted that the Astra team understands that two of the three launches need to be successful in order to meet the science goals of the Space Studies Board.

Meanwhile, NASA Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen said that although the Astra did not go as planned, the mission offered a great opportunity for new science and launch capabilities.

ASTR traded as low as $1.46 early on Monday.

