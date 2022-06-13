Canada's government is set to announce a multi-million dollar investment to make BHP's (NYSE:BHP) Jansen potash mine "the cleanest and most sustainable in the world," Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The exact amount of the federal investment in the mine, which is located in Saskatchewan, is not clear but it will allow BHP to use electric vehicles and equipment to operate the mine, according to the report.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau are expected to make the announcement on "moving toward the net-zero emission economy" in the province.

BHP (BHP) said last month it may accelerate the Jansen project by a year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has tightened global supplies.

